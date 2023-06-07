The BMW i5 M60 has so far been exclusively shown in Fire Red – a color derived from the 2019 Concept 4’s Forbidden Red – but what about other paints? You can already choose from various hues available in regional configurators, although we’d argue a video is always better than how the colors are represented on websites. New footage shows the electric M Performance version of the new 5 Series Sedan in a stealthy guise by combining a Sapphire Black body with predominantly dark 20-inch wheels.

It also happens to have the optional M Sport Package Pro that further darkens the sports sedan courtesy of the Shadowline treatment for the headlights and window trim. With this optional kit, you also get the subtle trunk lid spoiler, red brake calipers, and the M colors on the seatbelts. That spoiler we mentioned is made from carbon fiber because this i5 M60 also has the M Carbon Exterior Package, which includes the side mirror caps as well.

As you have probably figured out by now, we’re dealing with a high-end specification of the i5 M60, certainly among the most expensive 5 Series G60 versions you can have at launch. However, you can spend more considering this car has the M Veganza upholstery (vegan) with Alcantara, so real leather will cost extra. By the way, the eighth-generation 5er is the first BMW to offer a fully vegan interior. Yet another option this car has is the glossy carbon fiber trim on the dashboard.

The dual-motor i5 M60 xDrive is not the only electric 5er available upon launch as BMW is also selling a lesser i5 eDrive40 with a single motor and rear-wheel drive. Much like the i7 M70, both versions of the Mercedes EQE rival come with the latest iDrive 8.5 infotainment, which is also used in all configurations with gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

