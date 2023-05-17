The BMW Films have returned with a vengeance! “The Calm” picks up where the iconic action short films of the early 2000s left off, delivering heart-stopping automotive entertainment in just under eight minutes. This latest installment features a thrilling chase aboard the BMW i7 M70, the most powerful electric Bimmer today. Leading the charge is actress Pom Klementieff, best known for her role in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The supporting crew is just as exciting. Golden Globe winner and “Kill Bill” star Uma Thurman makes a cameo appearance, while Oscar winner Hans Zimmer provides the perfect score. The executive producer is Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and director is Sam Hargrave (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Of course, the BMW film is centered around the i7 M70 which delivers 650 hp and 1,100 Newton meters of torque. In “The Calm,” the BMW i7 M70 is relentlessly pursued and attacked by a gang of armed motorcyclists. However, unlike previous vehicles featured in BMW films, the i7 emerges from the chase unscathed. Pom Klementieff ultimately arrives at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes unharmed.

It comes as no surprise that the iconic hotel is the final destination, considering that Cannes Film Festival is kicking off today. As the Official Partner for the film festival, BMW will supply more than 200 EVs this year at the Cannes Film Festival, including the new XM plug-in hybrid SUV serving as its first dedicated M car in more than four decades.

The BMW Films advertisements from the 1990s and 2000s were widely regarded as some of the greatest car advertisements of all time. What set them apart was that they were not mere ads, but rather short films in their own right. In the end, BMW Films was created with the aim of promoting not only specific vehicles, but the entire BMW brand. What made these films truly special, however, was the central focus on two characters: the unnamed driver, portrayed by Clive Owen, and the BMW vehicle he was driving in each particular film.

Every BMW Films production offered a fresh narrative, a highly acclaimed director, several A-list celebrity cameos, and an abundance of thrilling driving scenes. Some films were intense and action-packed, while others were clever and humorous, and a few had a more solemn tone, largely dependent on the director’s vision.