Although motion pictures will be the main highlight of the Cannes Film Festival, BMW will be putting on quite a show as well. The German luxury brand plans to supply more than 200 electric vehicles to the 76th edition as the Munich-based automaker is reprising its role as the Official Partner. That’s a big jump compared to last year when the fleet included only 80 EVs. Unveiled last month at Auto Shanghai in China, the i7 M70 will travel to the south of France to attend the event as the brand’s fastest and most powerful EV to date.

Not all cars heading to the film festival will be EVs as the plug-in hybrid XM will also be there to serve as the range-topping M model. A different breed of electric vehicles is going to participate since BMW is shipping the iX5 Hydrogen, a model you can’t actually purchase. The Bavarians are pursuing fuel cell technology in the hope that it will become a viable alternative to battery-powered EVs following the inevitable demise of internal combustion engines.

BMW plans to bring more than just cars to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival (May 16-27) since THE ICON will celebrate its world premiere. What is it? It’s a boat styled by subsidiary Designworks and developed in collaboration with TYDE to deliver zero-emission mobility on the water. The public debut is scheduled to take place at the Port de Cannes.

Last but certainly not least, a new BMW Films production will celebrate its premiere. The company is promising “fast-paced driving shots, spectacular action, and a star-studded cast” as a follow-up to “The Escape” short film released in 2016 to promote the outgoing 5 Series G30. Attendees will be given the opportunity to watch the new short film in the back of an i7 equipped with the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen.

Source: BMW