Let’s be real for a moment – A total of zero people are buying the BMW M3 Touring for how efficient its twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six is while devouring the Autobahn. Nevertheless, it’s always interesting to see the fuel consumption of high-performance cars, especially wagons since these are sadly few and far between these days because SUVs have taken over.

BMW quotes a combined fuel consumption of just over 10 liters / 100 km (62 miles) in the WLTP cycle. That works out to about 23.5 mpg US (28.2 mpg UK). In the real world, the numbers are quite different, especially the faster you are going. A new test conducted on an unrestricted section of the German highway starts with the G81 doing a sensible 62 mph (100 km/h) while sipping just 7.6 liters (31 mpg US or 37.1 mpg UK).

Press the accelerator pedal a bit harder to reach 74 mph (120 km/h) and the fuel consumption jumps to 9.4 liters (25 mpg US or 30 mpg UK). You’ll be hitting double digits at 87 mph (140 km/h) when the M3 Touring is going to drink 10.8 liters (21.8 mpg US or 26.1 mpg UK). Not that you can travel at 100 mph (160 km/h) without breaking the law in most parts of the world, but at that velocity, Munich’s super wagon will need 13.9 liters (17 mpg US or 20.3 mpg UK) for every 62 miles (100 kilometers) covered.

The S58 engine requires 15.9 liters (14.8 mpg US or 17.7 mpg UK) at 112 mph (180 km/h). Finally, at 124 mph (200 km/h), it demands 18.5 liters (12.7 mpg US or 15.2 mpg UK).

The fuel consumption test was followed by a few bursts of acceleration, with the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) taking 3.76 seconds while hitting 100 mph (160 km/h) from a standstill took 7.71 seconds. The long-awaited BMW M3 Touring completed the sprint from zero to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 12.01 seconds before the electronic top speed limiter kicked in at 155 mph (250 km/h). It tells us the speedy wagon didn’t have the optional M Driver’s Package, which loosens up the limiter to 174 mph (280 km/h).

