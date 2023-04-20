BMW is selling the XM with a choice from over 50 Individual paint options, including some interesting choices such as Urban Green, Petrol Mica, Anglesey Green, and Sepia. Regardless of color, the plug-in hybrid super SUV has one of the most controversial designs we’ve seen in recent years. As if the dedicated M model wasn’t polarizing enough, the German brand has found a way to make it even more of an attention-grabber.

Serving as an official partner of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in 2023, BMW has applied a chrome wrap onto its striking XM. We’re referring to the standard model, but the beefier Label Red is also attending the event as one of the 500 units to be painted in Individual Frozen Carbon Black contrasted by red accents.

BMW decided to go big for this year’s Coachella by fitting the XM with the largest wheels ever offered by the automaker, a massive 23-inch set. The XM Label Red we mentioned uses the same wheels, but with red accents instead, therefore matching the stripes on the body and the kidney grille’s thick contour. The entry-level XM 50e isn’t attending the event because there aren’t plans to bring the inline-six derivative to the US.

BMW’s presence at Coachella with a fleet of XMs follows the recently launched “Dare to be you” campaign that puts the spotlight on the high-performance SUV. The German luxury brand mentions it’s collaborating with several “cultural leaders,” including Naomi Campbell. Not only that, but the 52-year-old supermodel has designed her very own XM scheduled to be revealed later in 2023.

Additional collaborators include British grime artist Skepta, German rapper Apache 207, New York-based fashion designer Bloody Osiris and professional skateboarder Ishod Wair. The “Dare to be you” campaign will also feature Coachella performers such as Charli XCX, Earthgang and Uncle Waffles, German rapper du jour Badmomzjay, Grammy Award winner Nija Charles, and South Korean choreographer Leejung Lee.

Source: BMW