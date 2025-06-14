The XM has faced a lot of criticism, but it’s one of those cars that won’t leave you indifferent. Its polarizing design makes the plug-in hybrid M stand out immediately from the crop of SUVs. For 2026, BMW is tweaking the electrified behemoth by introducing several new options, some of which are on display at Le Mans this weekend.

BMWBLOG is attending the 93rd edition of the legendary endurance race, where the updated XM flaunts a matte paint job. Frozen Tanzanite Blue has been part of the Individual catalog for some time, but it’s never been offered on the dedicated M model until now. Since we’re in Europe, it’s worth noting that the 2026 model year increases the standard wheel size from 21 to 22 inches. However, BMW fitted the show car at Le Mans with a new 23-inch set.

New Wheels, New Colors, New Leather

Finished in Jet Black and carrying the 1096 M codename, it’s the most expensive wheel option on the Old Continent. BMW wants €2,000 for it in Germany, or €300 more than the existing 23-inch wheels (923 M). In the United States, the 2026 model year comes standard with 23-inch alloys, although it’s not yet clear whether the new set will incur an additional cost.

Shown here is the hotter Label version, the sole-surviving V8 variant after the discontinuation of the regular model. BMW is sprucing up the cabin by introducing a new Night Blue Merino leather option. It’s also an Individual upgrade and complements the Frozen Tanzanite Blue exterior nicely. Going forward, the XM will come standard with rear-seat cushions finished in the same color as the seats themselves. If the dark blue interior isn’t your style, BMW is offering two additional Individual combinations: Silverstone Merino leather with black surfaces, and Black Merino leather with Vintage Brown accents.

In its domestic market, the XM Label starts at €183,400. However, the few available options can push the price into the €200,000 range. For those looking to avoid breaking the bank, the XM 50e starts at a more reasonable €133,800. However, it lacks the big V8, so you’ll have to settle for an inline-six. Despite being a full-fat M car, the entry-level variant doesn’t feature an M engine. Instead of the S58, it sticks with the B58.

Following its public debut at Circuit de la Sarthe this weekend, the 2026 XM will hit the assembly line in August. BMW will release pricing details for the US closer to the start of production. Before introducing the eccentric SUV, BMW projected the US would be its largest market, accounting for 26% of sales. China was expected to follow with 23%, while Germany and South Korea tied at 7%, ranking fourth.