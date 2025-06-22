We’ve been reviewing all the changes BMW has made for the 2026 XM, but there’s one we haven’t seen yet. When the flagship SUV broke cover earlier this month, there was news about a new welcome light animation. We didn’t put much thought into it, assuming it was just the usual headlight dance when you lock and unlock the vehicle. However, there’s more to it than that.

A new promo video shows the 2026 XM at night, revealing side projectors that display oversized XM logos. If there’s one car in BMW’s lineup where such an exaggerated detail makes sense, it’s undoubtedly the XM. The look-at-me projection suits the flamboyant M luxobarge perfectly, as if the vehicle weren’t already eccentric enough.

BMW reinforces our belief that it primarily designed the XM for those who want to make a statement. The striking design may be less noticeable at night, but these new XXL pathway lights ensure everyone knows this isn’t your run-of-the-mill SUV. The massive kidney grille, with its illuminated contour, continues to accentuate the vehicle’s presence even after the sun sets.

Elsewhere, the new official video depicts the revised XM with its fresh 23-inch black wheels bearing the “1096 M” code. Bavaria’s electrified SUV is dressed to impress in Frozen Tanzanite Blue, a matte Individual finish added to the color palette for 2026. BMW shows the Label version with 738 horsepower on tap as the sole surviving V8 flavor. The 644-horsepower model has been discontinued, but the six-cylinder 50e continues in select markets.

The small updates, which include new upholstery options, are unlikely to move the needle. XM sales never took off and are unlikely to do so, given the vehicle’s exorbitant price tag. It’s far more expensive than an X5 M Competition and not any faster. While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, the weird styling has also been detrimental to the car’s success. The fact that it weighs 6,091 pounds (2,763 kilograms) in the United States is also not helping.

Source: BMW / Instagram