We bring you an initial video review of the all-new BMW XM Label Red from the Shanghai Auto Show 2023. This review showcases an exclusive glimpse of the exterior and interior design of the BMW XM, renowned as the most potent BMW model to date. The XM Label Red model introduced in Shanghai features the exclusive Frozen Black / Toronto Red combination with the 1/500 plaque inside. BMW offers unlimited orders for the 644 hp XM models, but the XM Label Red is somewhat more exclusive. For example, the aforementioned color combination is a limited edition release.

Why the Label Red name?

BMW’s choice to name it the Label Red rather than “Competition” or “CS” was deliberate. They wanted the XM badge to live in a class of its own, both from a power and price perspective. Besides the considerable boost in power, the Label Red doesn’t feature any mechanical changes. It has the same adaptive suspension, active anti-roll bars, and Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering) system as its predecessors. However, the appearance of the vehicle is noticeably distinct, with several red accents incorporated throughout the design.

The XM Label Red boasts the same S68 inline-six engine as the BMW X5M Competition, but with a boosted performance. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 cranks out a staggering 738 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, making it an absolute beast. Despite its impressive power, it falls a little short of expectations, clocking in at 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds – on par with the much cheaper X5 M Competition.

More red inside

Inside, you will see the same combination of black and red throughout the cabin, paired with some carbon fiber bits for additional sportiness. There are also a significant number of Toronto Red accents spread across the cabin. And in case you forget which car you’re driving, a new “XM” badge underneath the control display and carbon fiber trim with blue and red accents will remind you.

Other than that, no other significant changes between the other two XM models and this uber expensive Label Red. The walkaround video below will highlight some of these differences, so let’s take a look!