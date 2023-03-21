White is generally among the dullest paint options you can opt for, and yet it makes the XM look even more striking. A new official photo gallery released by BMW on the occasion of the Super SUV’s international media launch event held in Scottsdale, Arizona shows the dedicated M model in Mineral White. The main color is boldly contrasted by glossy black surfaces not just on the body, but also on the two-tone wheels measuring 22 inches.

As if the exterior wasn’t eccentric enough what with its gold accents, the cabin is equally flamboyant due to the Sakhir Orange leather upholstery with some black surfaces. It’s a $1,500 option on a vehicle that carries a steep starting price of $159,000, with an even more expensive Label Red limited-run special edition coming this fall at $185,995.

The range-topping M model is highly customizable and is offered in a multitude of colors, including the recently added Urban Green, Petrol Mica, Sepia, and Anglesey Green available from April. In addition, you can opt for massive 23-inch wheels – the largest ever offered by BMW – complete with gold accents. On the inside, the Spartanburg-built behemoth has a couple of exclusive finishes by combining Silverstone or Deep Lagoon with Vintage Coffee upper sections.

That Label Red version we mentioned earlier will have its own unique touches inside and out, along with a more potent configuration of the plug-in hybrid V8. Expect red accents to denote it’s the sportiest XM derivative, packing a colossal 748 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.9 seconds.

All versions of the XM will have that charging port on the left-front fender since BMW intends to sell the M1’s indirect successor only as a PHEV. It is believed Europe and other markets, but not the United States, will get an inline-six version, presumably called the XM 50e.

Source: BMW