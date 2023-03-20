When BMW introduced the production-ready XM in late September 2022, it also announced a future Label Red version. Coming this fall, the most powerful production car ever from the Munich-based marque will have 748 hp and a colossal 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. But we knew that already, didn’t we? What the German luxury brand didn’t say is how much quicker it would be than the base XM, which accelerates to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.3 seconds.

The added oomph provided by the Label Red’s plug-in hybrid V8 will shave off four-tenths of a second from the sprint time. Based on BMW’s preliminary estimations, the range-topping XM will get the job done in 3.9 seconds. However, we all know the German luxury brand deliberately underrates its vehicles. In fact, we’ve already seen this with the super SUV as an independent test showed a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.8 seconds.

The 3.9-second sprint time quoted by BMW for the XM Label Red matches that of the Competition-only 2024 X5 M and 2024 X6 M. While some would argue the dedicated M model should be quicker given its premium, the super SUV is heavier. As a matter of fact, it’s the heaviest vehicle the company has made, tipping the scales at over 6,000 pounds (more than 2,700 kilograms).

The decision to go with an electrified powertrain, which adds weight and complexity, is a sign of things to come. Stringent emissions regulations are making it harder and harder for automakers to keep their large-displacement engines, so seeing the glass half full, we should be happy the V8 is still around. The new “S68” will go into the next-generation M5 around 2025 when we’ll also likely see the return of the M5 Touring.

As early as 2028, BMW M estimates sales of electric models will surpass those of combustion-engined cars and PHEVs combined.

Meanwhile, the XM Label Red scheduled to arrive in the latter half of 2023 will be more than just about adding power. It’s getting a different paint job and a special interior theme, among other exclusive goodies. Of course, the niceties will come at a cost as BMW will charge $185,995 in the United States where the standard XM kicks off at $159,000 before options.

Source: BMW