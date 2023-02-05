BMW is currently offering the XM exclusively with a plug-in hybrid V8 setup producing a combined output of 653 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). Later this year, the Label Red will join the lineup as Bavaria’s most powerful production model ever by packing a colossal 748 hp and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft). What comes after? As previously reported, it is believed an entry-level variant known as the XM 50e will be added to the portfolio.

A well-known BMW insider from the Bimmer Post forums has learned the XM 50e won’t be coming to the United States after all. Additional details have not been provided, and since the model hasn’t even been officially announced yet, we’ll have to wait and see how this plays out. Logic tells us a potential 50e would significantly undercut the regular XM available today from $159,000. It could end up costing roughly the same money as the $145,000 ALPINA XB7.

BMWBLOG was the first to report about a potential XM 50e back in May 2022, well before the production-ready model known by its “G09” internal codename was revealed to the public. At that point, we speculated a base version would not be sold in the US where customers tend to prefer the more expensive M models. If this new report is to be believed, it seems our original hunch was on the money.

Likely to be sold mainly in Europe and a few other markets, the XM 50e is expected to downsize from the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 to an inline-six. Specifically, the high-performance SUV could utilize the same powertrain as the 750e where the total system output is 489 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). Keep in mind the 7 Series is also offered in an M Performance guise as the M760e with 571 hp from an electrified inline-six to indirectly replace the V12-powered M760i from the flagship’s previous generation.

Source: Bimmer Post