Prepare your bank accounts and wallets because BMW has updated its configurator in the United States to include the 2024 X5 and X6. We’re not just talking about the regular versions all the way up to the M60i, but also the fully fledged M. Math starts at $65,200 for the base X5 and from $73,900 if you want its swoopy X6 sibling. As you’re about to see, maxing out the configurator still won’t even get close to the starting price of the flagship XM.

Pictured here is the fully loaded X6 M, which going forward is being sold exclusively as a Competition model. Without options, it begins from $127,200, and adding the Frozen Pure Grey Metallic paint from the Individual catalog will set you back an extra $3,600. There are four wheel designs available at no additional cost, with all featuring 21-inch front and 22-inch rear alloys. One of the available sets is finished in black while the remaining three have a two-tone look.

One of the upholsteries available for $3,500 is this Ivory White / Atlas Grey full Merino leather from the Individual catalog. Alternatively, customers can go with Taruma Brown, Adelaide Grey, Black, or Silverstone. For an additional $1,080, the dashboard trim can be had in this Silver Ash Root Open Pore Wood or the usual Piano Black Finish.

Only two packages are available for the 2024 BMW X6 M Competition: the $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package and the $3,100 Executive Package. You’ll have to dig deeper into your pockets to have the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System for a hefty $3,400 while the M Driver’s Package is another $2,500. The last option available is a red or black finish for M Compound brake calipers.

Including the $995 destination and handling fees, you’ll be paying $147,725 for the version with all the bells and whistles. As expensive as it may seem, it’s still $12,270 cheaper than the base XM. At the same time, the range-topping X6 M is only $1,730 pricier than an ALPINA XB7 before options.

Source: BMW