BMW has been caught lying, but once again, it’s a good lie, provided there is such a thing as a good lie. The German luxury brand is known to deliberately understate the performance of its M and M Performance vehicles and the bonkers XM is no exception. Although the M mastodont is officially rated at 4.1 seconds for the 0 to 60 mph sprint, it can complete the task in an impressive 3.85 seconds.

Carwow’s Mat Watson got behind the wheel of a Toronto Red XM and did the quarter mile in 12.1 seconds, which isn’t too shabby for a large SUV that weighs over 6,000 pounds or more than 2,700 kilograms. Bear in mind this is technically the base model since the Label Red coming soon will have more power and torque: 748 hp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) instead of 644 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm).

With the XM being the first plug-in hybrid from the M division, the traditional 0-60 mph sprint was followed by an unusual acceleration test in pure electric mode. With the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine turned off, the dedicated M model is powered solely by an e-motor producing 194 hp and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm). Running in EV mode, the SUV completed the sprint in 10.24 seconds, which isn’t half bad given the vehicle’s massive heft.

Driving it hard with the V8 sleeping means you certainly won’t get anywhere close to the 30 miles (nearly 50 kilometers) of electric range estimated by BMW based on EPA’s test procedures. The first dedicated M model since the mid-engined M1 will remain a V8-only affair for the time being, but an inline-six plug-in hybrid setup for a future entry-level model is in the pipeline.

It’s worth noting that performance-oriented PHEVs are gaining traction as Mercedes is already selling a plug-in hybrid AMG C63 with a four-cylinder engine as well as a V8-powered GT 63 S E Performance. Porsche has been offering Turbo S E Hybrid models for years with an electrified V8, with BMW to reciprocate in 2025 when the XM’s setup will be adapted for the next M5. Coming as a sedan and wagon, the flagship 5er is expected to have a little over 700 hp.

Source: Carwow / YouTube