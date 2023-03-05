BMW has a strong presence this year at The Amelia where it’s showcasing both old and new SUVs. The 2001 X5 Neiman Marcus Edition shares the stage with a lovely 2003 X5 4.6is Imola Red, but if you’re interested in the latest X products, there’s a 2024 X5 xDrive50e as well. Seen here is a sleeker 2024 X6 that does away with the plug-in hybrid, inline-six powertrain in favor of a larger V8 gasoline engine.

Painted in Atlantis Blue Metallic, the X6 M60i keeps the vertical kidney bars of its M50i predecessor whereas the range-topping X6 M now has horizontal slats to mirror the new M2 and XM. All X6 models get slimmer headlights with the Life Cycle Impulse, and you can now order the M Performance model in the eye-catching Isle of Man Green metallic paint for the first time. Those 22-inch wheels with a bi-color look are the largest available but you can have this size with a different design as well.

The X6 M60i also gets a glossy black spoiler on the tailgate, making the rear end even more imposing than it already is, accentuated by the menacing quad exhaust tips. The front hosts slimmer headlights benefitting from matrix LEDs as BMW is gradually moving away from laser tech. Featuring the Shadowline treatment, these fresh lights have arrow-shaped daytime running lights and flank a completely black grille proudly carrying an M logo that wasn’t there on the old M50i.

As with the full-fat X6 M Competition, the M Lite model gets BMW’s new mild-hybrid “S68” engine with a familiar twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 configuration. Output hasn’t changed compared to the defunct M50i model but the electric motor should provide a small boost and marginally improve efficiency.

You will have to fork out some serious money for the M60i since it now starts at $93,600, so adding a few options will quickly drive up the price to six figures. You do get a generous amount of standard kit, including adaptive M suspension, rear-wheel steering, ventilated front seats, head-up display, and other goodies.