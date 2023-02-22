We always prefer live photos over official images supplied by the automaker as they provide a better understanding of a model’s new design. Of course, nothing beats seeing the car up close and personal, but the 2024 X5 M Competition and 2024 X6 M Competition won’t get their official public debut until next month. They’re due to show up at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in Florida programmed for March 2 through 5.

New Color – Isle of Man Green

In the meantime, the dynamic duo has been photographed sitting outside of BMW UK’s headquarters in Farnborough, a town in northeast Hampshire. The conventionally shaped high-performance SUV is finished in Isle of Man Green while its swoopy sibling comes painted in Brooklyn Grey. Both metallic colors are new for the 2024 model year, which comes along with Frozen Pure Grey from the Individual catalog. The real-life photos are a good opportunity to see the redesigned front grille, now all-black with a matte surround and fitted with horizontal slats.

Motorsport-Inspired Front-End

The reworked kidneys are flanked by heavily tinted matrix LED headlights that are now approximately an inch and a half (35 millimeters) narrower than before. With the Life Cycle Impulse introduced this week, the headlights contain arrow-shaped elements pointing outwards, serving as both the daytime running lights and the turn signal indicators.

BMW has spruced up the speedy SUVs at the rear as well where the flagship versions of the X5 and X6 carry over the “X” theme of the lesser models, including the new-for-2024 M60i. The traditional “L” signature is reflected horizontally in the updated taillights. A less obvious change is for the vertical reflectors, which are now integrated lower down in the rear apron.

Mind you, these are prototypes as series production at the Spartanburg Plant won’t start until April. That being said, the X5 M LCI and X6 M LCI will look virtually the same at your nearby BMW dealer. Around 50 Individual colors will be offered, along with two-tone wheels measuring 21 inches front and 22 inches rear. The M Compound brakes will be available in either black or red.

Source: tim1king / Instagram