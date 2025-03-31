Years after launching the luxobarges, BMW still finds ways to spruce up its largest SUVs. The X5, X6, and X7 are now getting an Individual Edition in select European markets. Buyers get to pick from no fewer than 49 special colors, including San Marino Blue and Frozen Black. These rarer hues are combined with the M Sport Package and stately 22-inch wheels. BMW throws in an illuminated kidney grille as standard equipment to sweeten the pot.

You could argue that one can easily configure an X5, X6, or X7 to look precisely like this. That’s a valid point, but BMW says you’ll save money by opting for the Individual Edition. It can be had in xDrive40i, xDrive30d, xDrive40d, and xDrive50e flavors. Buyers can customize the interiors by choosing the upholstery, including fancier Individual leather.

BMW doesn’t say how many vehicles it plans to make, but availability will be limited. The Individual Edition will be produced from April until November 2025. The special X5, X6, and X7 high-end SUVs are available in certain European countries, including Poland and Slovakia. If you’re inspired by the Individual Edition, you can customize one yourself after the special version is gone from the lineup.

While BMW is still paying attention to the current-generation SUVs, work is underway on the next-gen models. Leading the pack will be the X5 G65, which was spotted testing a few days ago. The revamped posh family hauler is rumored to enter production in the second half of 2026. The second-generation X7 G67 should follow roughly a year later, with the new X6 G66 to hit the assembly line in the spring of 2028.

All three are believed to get the electric treatment while keeping the CLAR platform. Additionally, the premium Bavarian trio will retain the V8 engine. However, it’s unclear whether the next X5, X6, and X7 will have the twin-turbo 4.4-liter powerhouse in Europe due to stricter emissions regulations.

