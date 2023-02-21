BMW is wasting no time in rounding off the X6 Facelift lineup as the range-topping M model follows the lesser versions introduced only a couple of weeks ago. For the 2024 model year, the portfolio has been simplified since the high-performance SUV will be available going forward only as a Competition model. The 2024 BMW X6 M Facelift still gets 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque as before, but from a newly developed engine benefitting from mild-hybrid technology.

Much like the recently unveiled X6 M60i, the crown jewel transitions to the “S68” engine shared with the 760i, X7 M60i, and the mighty XM where it’s part of a plug-in hybrid setup. It boasts a reinforced crankshaft, a new air intake duct, a new vane-type oil pump, and a lighter plastic oil sump. BMW’s engineers also worked on the forced induction by mounting the pair of turbochargers close to the exhaust manifold while fitting an electrically controlled blow-off valve. In this latest application, the brawny 4.4-liter V8 produces its peak horsepower at 6,000 rpm while the full torque is available between 1,800 and 5,800 rpm.

The S68 Engine Works With An Updated Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission

BMW also worked on the eight-speed automatic transmission to integrate the electric motor feeding off of a 48V battery mounted in the engine bay. This e-motor is good for an extra 12 hp and 147 lb-ft (200 Nm). The Steptronic gearbox has shorter ratios for the first three gears, which should help deliver more exciting acceleration off the line. The Munich-based marque also touts “sharper shift action” thanks to a further tweaked hydraulic control featuring a direct-acting pressure regulator valve.

The 2024 BMW X6 M Competition’s new beating heart enables a 0 to 60 mph run in 3.7 seconds and a top speed electronically capped at 155 mph (250 km/h). Go for the optional M Driver’s Package and BMW will loosen up the limiter to 177 mph (285 km/h). These performance figures are identical to those of the conventionally shaped 2024 X5 M Competition.

Slimmer Headlights, All-Black Grille, Updated Taillights With “X” Motif

In keeping with the M Performance and regular X6 flavors, the fully fledged M model gets slimmer headlights with arrow-shaped LED daytime running lights/signal indicators that point outwards. These darkened Shadowline lights are about an inch and a half narrower than before and flank a discreetly updated kidney grille with an all-black appearance. Large air intakes denote it’s the cream of the crop, as does the model-exclusive black front spoiler lip.

Moving at the back, the taillights now boast an “X” theme while the vertical reflectors have been repositioned lower down in the apron. The beefy diffuser hosts the familiar quad exhaust tips coated in black chrome with a four-inch diameter. With the Life Cycle Impulse, the 2024 BMW X6 M is available with three more metallic paints: Frozen Pure Grey, Isle Of Man Green, and Brooklyn Grey. At an additional cost, buyers will be able to pick between approximately 50 Individual colors.

iDrive 8, LED Ambient Light Bar, Fewer Buttons

As expected, BMW is giving the 2024 X6 M its latest iDrive technology with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen housed in a Curved Display. The Operating System 8 has simplified the center console by moving most controls into the large center display. With the facelift, the central air vents are slimmer and the passenger side of the dashboard now hosts an ambient light bar with a prominent M logo.

The 2024 BMW X6 M comes with new gearshift paddles in carbon fiber and a choice between two colors for the extended Merino leather upholstery or six colors for the full Merino leather, including Individual Ivory White/Atlas Grey. Other novelties include the Reversing Assistant and the advanced Maneuver Assistant now bundled with the standard Parking Assistant Professional package. At an additional cost, customers can add high-end goodies varying from the Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof to the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System.

Following a public debut early next month at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, the 2024 BMW X6 M Competition will go into production in April at the Spartanburg Plant in South Carolina.

It carries a starting price of $127,200 (+$995 destination and handling), thus making it $4,200 more expensive than the outgoing model equipped with the Competition Package.

Source: BMW