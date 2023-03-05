The BMW X5 LCI celebrated its official debut in mid-February and now the significantly facelifted luxury SUV has received its first public outing. Shown at The Amelia is not only the range-topping X5 M with its standard Competition specification but also the first-ever xDrive50e. It’s a vast improvement over the xDrive45e in terms of hardware while getting the design and tech updates introduced across the range for the 2024 model year.

We got up close and personal with the plug-in hybrid SUV in one of the new paint jobs now available – Blue Ridge Mountain metallic. BMW tends to showcase its new products with the M Sport Package but that’s not the case here as the X5 xDrive50e is a regular trim level featuring silver accents and black plastic cladding on the wheel arches and rear bumper for a somewhat rugged appearance. The 21-inch wheels are not the largest since customers can also opt for a 22-inch set.

As with the X6 LCI, its conventionally shaped sibling has slimmer matrix LED headlights with arrow-shaped daytime running lights. Being the PHEV model, the cap covering the charging port is on the left-front fender where you’ll also notice an “electrified by i” badge denoting it’s the electrified model. At the rear, BMW has updated the taillights to give them an “X” motif, representing the only major change at the back of the luxobarge.

The exterior design hasn’t been overhauled (it’s only a mid-cycle facelift after all) but there are enough changes to give the 2024 X5 a fresh appearance. As for the interior, implementing the iDrive 8 lends the dashboard a next-generation vibe since it’s more futuristic due to the pair of large screens. On the other hand, some will take issue with the reduction of the number of traditional buttons to quickly access the most often-used functions. Can’t please everyone…

Following its first public appearance this weekend in Florida, the full 2024 X5 lineup will go into production in Spartanburg next month when the X6 is also scheduled to hit the assembly line.