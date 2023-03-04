With the recently facelifted 2024 X5 making its public debut at The Amelia, BMW decided to bring one of its ancestors to Miami. Not just any version, but the exceptionally rare E53 built for the 1999

Neiman Marcus Christmas Book. Merely 50 examples were made and all were available for the 2001 model year with an exclusive Impala Brown Metallic. It cost $57,995 back in the day, and for each car sold, BMW made a $1,000 contribution in the name of the buyer to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Even though this vehicle is nearly a quarter of a century old, it’s in mint condition and has covered just 660 miles (1,062 kilometers). The X5 Neiman Marcus was sold in the Titanium-line trim level with 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, parking sensors, navigation, and a 10-speaker sound system. BMW gave the luxury SUV a light beige leather interior with heated front seats and tinted windows.

The original BMW “X” model came fitted with a naturally aspirated 4.4-liter V8 “M62” engine sending 282 horsepower and 324 pound-feet (439 Newton-meters) of torque to a standard-fit xDrive system through a five-speed automatic transmission. Goodies included a self-leveling rear suspension, power adjustable seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, AM/FM cassette stereo, and loads of wood.

If you’re wondering how much money these are worth today, Bring A Trailer sold a 31,000-mile example in mid-2022 for $22,750. Joined by a 2003 X5 4.6is in Imola Red at The Amelia, this Neiman Marcus edition was launched at the start of the E53’s life cycle, which ended in the second half of 2006 after 467,995 units were produced.

Since the days of the E53, BMW’s “X” lineup has blossomed to no fewer than 11 models. Aside from the X1 through X7, there’s also an XM serving as a dedicated M car, the fully electric iX, and long-wheelbase versions of the X1 and X5 sold in China.

Source: BMW