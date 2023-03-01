The next BMW X3 – due out in 2025 – is in the works and will be constructed using the current CLAR architecture, although it will incorporate BMW’s latest technology. The BMW X3 has been one of the company’s most successful SUVs, combining luxury and performance in a practical package. An rendering of the 2025 BMW X3 G45 shows an exciting design development for BMW fans. This render incorporates some design features from the new BMW X1 and giving it a more mature appearance.

An upscale design

This particular model is the top of the line BMW X3 – rumored to be called M50i – but compared to the outgoing model, this render shows quad tailpipes. Previously, it was revealed that BMW intends to equip their M Performance models with four exhaust pipes, a styling feature that was previously reserved for the more powerful M cars. This decision is consistent with BMW’s intention to elevate the X3’s status in the market by introducing the M50i model. Additionally, the shape of the rear and the overall appearance will have a significantly more dynamic look than it did previously.

Inside, we expect to see a new dashboard design, which includes a curved dual-screen display. One half of the display will be the infotainment screen, while the other half will be the digital gauge cluster. When the G45 BMW X3 arrives, it’s likely to have BMW’s latest iDrive 9 system. We already broke down the differences between the upcoming iDrive 8.5 and iDrive 9. The latter will only be used on the newest of BMWs, starting with the 7 Series only for now. However, all new subsequent BMWs will also get the newest system.

Another interesting thing about the next generation X3 is that it will be split in two when it comes to the architecture. The G45 will power the gasoline, diesel and plug-in hybrid variants, while Neue Klasse – the dedicated EV platform – will underpin the iX3 models. he CLAR-based X3 will be the first to go on sale before the end of 2024. The Neue Klasse-based iX3 is scheduled to land in 2025-2026 at the earliest.

[Render by instagram.com/germanysfinest43]