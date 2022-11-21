Codenamed G45, the next-generation X3 is not expected to enter production until the second half of August. However, a well-trusted insider claims to be in the know about the direction BMW’s luxury crossover will take for its fourth iteration. Bimmer Post forum member ynguldyn has allegedly found out the Bavarians are aiming to push the vehicle upmarket.

That’s not all too surprising now that the latest X1 is a lot larger and more sophisticated than its predecessor. The Munich-based automaker certainly wants to give customers enough reasons to step up to the more expensive X3. It is believed the next-gen vehicle will gain better materials throughout the interior, and unsurprisingly, the iDrive 8 is going to be standard across the range. Comfort Access will also be included even on the entry-level trim.

In the United States, the 2025 BMW X3 is said to come in a base version and an M Performance model. The latter is rumored to transition to the “M50i” designation, but nothing is official yet. Expect the spicy flavor to have a standard M Sport suspension with the option for an adaptive setup. An illuminated grille is apparently in the works for the G45, and so are driving aids to match those offered for the current X5.

Outside of the US, there’s definitely going to be a plug-in hybrid since an early prototype has already been spotted testing with a charging port on the front fender. A small bump in size seems logical taking into consideration that the X1 now stretches 4.5 meters (177.1 inches) long. The BMW insider claims the best audio system available will be a Harman Kardon unit and he believes the next X3 won’t have a Level 3 self-driving system.

A full-fat M variant is apparently planned, but knowing BMW’s modus operandi, it will not be available from day one. The regular X3 is believed to have a start of production date of August 2024, so deliveries of the X3 M are unlikely to commence until early 2026. An iX3 is in the pipeline once again, but this time it’ll sit on the Neue Klasse platform rather than utilizing the same CLAR architecture as the combustion-engined crossover.

Source: ynguldyn / Instagram | Photos: wilcoblok / Instagram