The BMW 5 Series has been a staple in the luxury sedan market for decades, known for its combination of performance, comfort, and style. Now, BMW is taking the 5 Series in a new direction with the introduction of the i5, its first all-electric version of the popular sedan. Of course, fans of the brand are eager to see the new G60 5 Series, and based on sources, that wait is almost over. If all goes according to plan, the start of communication – aka a web debut of the new 2024 BMW 5 Series – will take place before summer kicks off. Officially, the first day of summer is June 21, 2023. The new business sedan will go into production in the fall of the same year. Customer deliveries are expected to begin in early 2024, marking the arrival of a new era in the 5 Series lineup.

The Future is Electric

Naturally, the biggest news with the the G60/G61 5 Series family is the addition of an i5 electric sedan and touring. This represents a significant milestone for BMW, as the company continues its journey towards an electrified future. The i5 will offer a driving experience unlike any other 5 Series model, thanks to its fully electric powertrain. This means that drivers will be able to enjoy instant torque, smooth acceleration, and zero emissions, all while seated in the luxurious and spacious interior of a 5 Series sedan.

As you’d expect, both electric vehicles build upon existing electric vehicles, such as the i4 M50 and/or the BMW iX M60i. Therefore, the battery technology in the BMW i5 is similar to those, same as the power output. And while the BMW i5 xDrive40 will be the smart choice when it comes to pricing, the BMW i5 M60 is the non-logical, yet more exciting option. The rumormill churns out that the 2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive will send nearly 600 horsepower to all four wheels. The torque level should be similar, if not better than the one in the iX M60 – 811 pound-feet of torque. But of course, the i5 will weight significantly less than the massive iX crossover.

This is the rumored lineup of the 2024 BMW 5 Series, at least at market launch next year:

BMW 5 Series ICE/PHEV

BMW 520i (B48 2.0-liter turbo-four, rumored around 190 horsepower)

BMW 520i xDrive (B48, rumored around 190 horsepower, all-wheel drive)

BMW 520d (B47 diesel turbo-four, rumored around 195 horsepower)

BMW 530i xDrive (B48, 255 horsepower, all-wheel drive)

BMW 540i xDrive (B58, rumored 370-380 hp, all-wheel drive).

BMW 530e PHEV (four-cylinder hybrid)

BMW 550e PHEV (six-cylinder hybrid)

BMW M560e ( another rumored six-cylinder hybrid, similar to the M760e)

Future models could follow and will be market specific

BMW i5

BMW i5 eDrive40 (single-motor, 335 horsepower, rear-wheel drive)

BMW i5 M60 (dual-motor, likely below 600 horsepower, all-wheel drive)

Additional models could follow in the future, similar to the i4 and iX

Design and Tech

The new 2024 BMW 5 Series model will feature a sleek and modern design, with a traditional kidney grille, typical BMW headlights, and a well-defined shoulder line. It follows the design lines of a traditional business sedan, versus the bold approach of the new 7 Series. The interior will feature the upcoming iDrive 8.5 technology, including a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen.

Without a doubt, the BMW i5 represents the future of the BMW 5 Series, and it promises to be a milestone in the luxury electric vehicle market. Whether you are a fan of the BMW brand or an avid follower of electric vehicles, the i5 is will be a compelling product in the segment.