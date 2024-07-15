The GT formula didn’t live up to BMW’s expectations as the Gran Turismo models were far from a commercial success. The 6 Series is still being produced in India for the local market but the G32 is living on borrowed time. A direct successor seems highly unlikely given how unloved these oversized hatchbacks were.

In a parallel universe, there would be a new 6 Series Gran Turismo based on the latest 5 Series G60/G61. This speculative rendering imagines a future that is improbable to happen as the days of experimenting with body styles are over. With BMW killing a crossover such as the X4, the bean counters from Munich would certainly be against another niche model.

Nevertheless, it’s interesting to see what could’ve been. This imaginary 6 Series GT combines a sloping roofline with a more practical liftgate for a sleek fastback shape. It honestly doesn’t look half bad; dare I say better executed than the oddball 5 Series Gran Turismo F07. Such a car would have a longer wheelbase than a regular 5 Series Sedan/Touring for greater rear legroom. However, a standard G60/G61 is already a huge car, stretching over five meters long.

Regardless of how nice it would look; the truth of the matter is a new 6 GT just isn’t necessary. Those who need a more practical 5er can just get the Touring. It’s even coming to the United States, albeit only in M5 flavor, for now. Dealers are asking for a high-end G61 version but it’s too soon to say whether BMW USA will oblige.

Although I prefer this shape over a conventional sedan with a trunk lid, I might be in the minority. There’s no denying this body style is more practical than a traditional three-box sedan but the Gran Turismo recipe hasn’t really worked in BMW’s case. With huge amounts of money being poured into electrification, it doesn’t make sense to invest in a product likely doomed to fail.

Source: Theottle / YouTube