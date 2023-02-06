If you believe too much is never enough, this is probably the right M2 G87 spec for you. Originally introduced in December 2022 at the Essen Motor Show, the sports coupe decked out with the complete array of M Performance Parts has arrived at the BMW Welt. It’s the most expensive build and will only ever be topped by an M2 CS or something to that effect.

Much like the ultra-rare 3.0 CSL, it rides on center-lock wheels we are expecting to see soon on the M3 and M4 as well. It boasts the full gamut of carbon fiber exterior accents to make those rectangular indentations in the front and rear bumper stand out even more. Because the fixed wing on the trunk lid was apparently not enough, an optional M Performance spoiler has been added at the top of the rear glass. Heavily tinted headlights and taillights go along with the numerous glossy black accents.

There are upgrades just about everywhere you look, from the front spoiler lip’s side extensions to the flics behind the wheels and the center-mounted quad exhaust tips at the back. The massive “M2” decal on the hood along with the “M Performance Parts” sticker on the upper part of the windshield let everyone know this isn’t a run-of-the-mill G87. While this car has an automatic transmission, BMW will happily sell you its baby M with three pedals.

The fully loaded M2 is certainly a lot to take in and it’ll be interesting to see how many will fork out tens of thousands of dollars for the M Performance Parts. Adding all the upgrades likely brings the final price tag deep into M3 territory. Of course, customers can just pick individual items rather than having to go for the full makeover.

BMW started series production of the new M2 in December at the San Luis Potosi Plant in Mexico where it’s built alongside the lesser 2 Series Coupe models. If this flashy finish doesn’t tickle your fancy, the speedy coupe is available with an assortment of paint finishes, including the new Zandvoort Blue.

Individual colors are expected to follow later in the life cycle or so we hear. There are also some mumblings about an xDrive variant but sources close to the Munich-based automaker have told us a final decision hasn’t been taken.

Source: Mark MT / YouTube