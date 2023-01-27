We’ve been keeping an eye on the BMW 3.0 CSL prototype ever since it was showcased late last year at the Welt in Munich. Following an appearance earlier this month at the Brussels Motor Show, the automaker’s most expensive car ever is currently being exhibited by BMW Bilia-Emond Luxembourg. Naturally, the dealership took the opportunity to grab a few great shots of the performance coupe and its retrolicious body to share them on social media.

Much like the prototype seen here, all 50 production cars will be hand-painted in Alpine White combined with the three famous M colors. We’ll be honest and admit that it doesn’t look as spectacular as the 2015 3.0 CSL Hommage concept, but it oozes exclusivity in a way the M4 CSL can’t match. Is that worth the rumored astronomical price tag of €750,000? We’ll leave it to buyers to answer this question. We have a feeling BMW won’t have any problems selling the entire production run despite the 3.0 CSL’s supercar-like price.

The most obvious connection to its source of inspiration – the 3.0 CSL E9 – is at the back where the tail wing takes after the iconic Batmobile. While forged centerlock wheels are coming to the M2 G87 and other M cars, these are wrapped here in exclusive Michelin tires proudly carrying the “50” logo on the tire sidewalls. It’s an obvious reference to the M division’s anniversary in 2022 when it celebrated half a century since its inception.

Unlike the automatic-only M4 CSL upon which it’s largely based, the new 3.0 CSL is available strictly with a six-speed manual. Another difference between the two is under the hood where the inline-six produces 553 horsepower or an extra 10 hp. On the flip side, switching to a do-it-yourself transmission has forced BMW to limit the torque of the twin-turbo “S58” mill to 550 Nm (404 lb-ft). That represents a significant reduction of 100 Nm (74 lb-ft).

Of course, those who are willing to fork out that kind of money for an M4 CSL won’t care about the drop in torque. The 3.0 CSL will be a collector’s item and we won’t be too surprised if only a few will ever be actually used by their owners. With BMW gradually going electric, this car will go down in history as one of the last models to have a clutch pedal, along with the new M2 and the upcoming six-speed Z4 M40i.

[Photos by instagram.com/biliaemond | BMW Bilia-Emond Luxembourg]