In 2021, BMW expanded their Individual program to cover the current generation BMW 1 Series Hatchback and the 2 Series Gran Coupe. So it was only a matter of time until some unique color and trim combinations would come forward. Take for example this BMW 1 Series painted in Speed Yellow and available at Dick Lovett BMW (instagram.com/andrew.barker.bmw). Of course, Speed Yellow is hardly a surprising color for BMW fans. The bright yellow was featured before on a wide range of BMWs, from and M3 and M4, to an M8, and even on an ALPINA B7.

160 Individual Colors Offered

In addition to the bright yellow paintwork introduced originally by Porsche, this BMW 1 Series features the Shadow Line with extended features which brings a series of black-painted parts. We also see the 19-inch light-alloy wheels in the double-spoke 552 M bicolor design. Of course, a blacked out kidney grille and a black-painted diffuser are part of this unique package.

Naturally, if Speed Yellow is not your cup of tea, BMW has you covered. The BMW Individual configurator for the 1 Series is already live and at a first glance, the paint options are quite exciting. Not only you can go for classic colors, such as Dakar Yellow, Imola Red, Rosso Corsa, Le Mans Blue, Daytona Violet or Fire Orange, but also for newer paintworks: Urban Green, Miami Blue, Mexico Blue, Verde Mantis, Ametrin, Zanzibar, Macao Blue and much more.

Dealerships now offer 160 Individual color options for the BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Leipzig’s order books for 2021 include 180 BMW 118d vehicles in Hockenheim Silver, Ruby Red and Sepia Violet destined for BMW Japan. BMW says that the lead time for special finishes in a preferred Individual color is about ten weeks. Customers can even create their own colors, which will be specially mixed and used on their car only.

To handle those requests, the existing paintshop has been upgraded to handle the special paints. In addition, new paint supply systems and a new mixing area have been integrated. The paintshop can now paint five vehicles a day in colors from the Individual range. Any frozen color car takes 30 minutes longer to prepare. There are currently two matte options: Frozen Black and Frozen Orange.

As you can see in the photo gallery below, this Speed Yellow BMW 1 Series is quite a head turner and will certainly stand out in a sea of black, white and grey colors. [Photo by instagram.com/priceywithspice | | priceywithspice.com | instagram.com/andrew.barker.bmw]