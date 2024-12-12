Ah, yes. It’s just what the XM needed: more power. Despite already being BMW’s most potent production vehicle, the electrified SUV now packs an even greater punch. Manhart worked on the XM Label by tweaking its twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 engine to extract more oomph. Combined with the electric motor, the S68 hybrid setup now produces a bonkers 900 hp and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft), or as much as a modern supercar.

BMW already offers the option of buying an XM with massive 23-inch wheels from the factory. Nonetheless, Manhart has an even larger set available. Painted in the tuner’s signature gold hue, these forged alloys measure a gargantuan 24 inches. The oversized shoes are wrapped in meaty tires, measuring 295/30 front and 355/25 rear. For even greater visual drama, the M mastodont has been brought closer to the road with H&R suspension lowering springs.

We can all (probably) agree that the decal at the top of the windshield looks like it came straight out of the 1980s. Additionally, the XXL-sized body and chunky brake calipers have more gold accents. Manhart replaced the iconic BMW roundel with its own logo, inside and out. Elsewhere, the German aftermarket specialist offers a stainless-steel exhaust with valve control. Alternatively, an Akrapovic setup is available.

Then there’s the forged carbon fiber. From the front spoiler lip to the rear diffuser, Manhart extensively used the same lightweight material. However, that won’t help much, given that the XM Label weighs a colossal 2,720 kilograms (5,997 pounds) in European specification. Additional forged carbon fiber elements include the hood, kidney grille frame, and roof spoiler at the back. Moreover, you can also have an extra spoiler below the rear glass.

For the already flamboyant interior, Manhart has decked out the cabin with multiple carbon fiber surfaces. You’ll notice them on the door cards, center console, and the dashboard. Likewise, even the steering wheel’s spokes have received the carbon fiber treatment.

Source: Manhart