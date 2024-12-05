2025 is right around the corner, so BMW is getting ready to celebrate half a century of the 3 Series. Replacing the 02 Series, the E21, designed by Paul Bracq, came out in 1975. The long-lasting luxury sedan will live to see an eighth generation. The G50 is expected to enter production near the end of 2026. Not long after, a G84 M3 will follow.

Meanwhile, BMW will mark 50 years of the original 3er at the 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. On the shores of Lake Como, other milestones will be highlighted. The cute-as-a-bug Isetta and the drop-dead-gorgeous 507 roadster will both turn 70 next year. Technically, the Isetta is a bit older than that, having premiered in 1953 as the Iso Isetta. However, BMW’s version of the adorable microcar arrived in 1955.

Rolls-Royce has a major reason to celebrate as well. 2025 will mark the Phantom’s centenary as the “world’s best car” was launched in 1925 to replace the Silver Ghost. The long-lasting nameplate is currently in its eighth generation, launched in 2017 and facelifted in 2022 when the Phantom Series II came out.

The next Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este takes place May 23-25, 2025. You can already buy tickets at this link. Here’s hoping BMW will have another special car to showcase. This year, we saw the Concept Skytop, which was subsequently confirmed for a limited production run. In 2023, the Concept Touring Coupe hinted at a Clownshoe revival based on the Z4 M40i. However, the performance shooting brake never came to be, despite rumors of a road-going version.

There have been many other one-off BMWs in the past. Relevant examples (in no particular order) include the M1 Hommage (2008), Mille Miglia (2006), the 3.0 CSL Hommage R (2015), the 328 Hommage (2011), Pininfarina Gran Lusso Coupe (2013), and the 2002 Hommage (2016). Sister brands MINI and Rolls-Royce have also brought interesting cars to the retro car event held in northern Italy.

Source: BMW