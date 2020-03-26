BMW M2 CS in Hockenheim Silver -First Video Showing A Different Color!

This is the first video of the BMW M2 CS shown in the Hockenheim Silver color. We’ve only seen so far the M2 CS in the Misano Blue launch color, but thanks to this new video from Amsterdam, we get to experience the new M2 in a more exciting color. Compared to other BMW models, the features and options list of the BMW M2 CS is not that extensive. There are basically four exterior colors – Misano Blue, Sapphire Black, Hockenheim Silver and Alpine White – and one interior option in black.

As-standard, the M2 CS gets 19-inch “Y-spoke” wheels that come in gloss black finish. Each front wheel weighs only 9 kg (about 20 lbs) and about 10 kg (22 lbs) out back, on the count of the rears being wider. If you’re feeling snazzy, you can opt for a matte gold finish for the wheels. Those 19-inch wheels are wrapped in ultra-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that have specifically been designed for the BMW M2 CS. Just those tires alone should elevate the M2 CS above its standard sibling.

Though, if customers prefer a less aggressive tire setup, which is a bit more usable on the road, Michelin Pilot Super Sports are available.

It comes with standard M Sport brakes and an optional Carbon Ceramic setup. What’s interesting is that the calipers on the BMW M2 CS are painted red, which is unusual for modern Bimmers, which get blue calipers as-standard with gold calipers indicating carbon ceramic brakes. This particular demo car has the carbon ceramic brakes.

The BMW M2 CS will come with a six-speed manual gearbox as-standard and the optional 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission.

The BMW M2 CS will go on sale this year and has an MSRP $83,600 plus $995 Destination. Initially it was rumored that 500 units will be developed for the US market, but we recently learned that the number will be lower than that. No official confirmation on the exact units figure but a ballpark mentioned between 350 and 400 units. There are around 2,200 units produced globally.

In the video below, there is also a short clip of the exhaust sound, but please keep in mind that this is the European version so it has the OPF installed. Basically, that means that the sound has been neutered.