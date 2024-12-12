New York City recently hosted a colorful collaboration as MINI USA partnered with Pantone to unveil the Pantone Color of the Year 2025: PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse. The event, held on December 5, featured the all-new 2025 MINI Cooper Convertible to showcase the new color. However, the Mocha Mousse shade is exclusive to this celebration and will not be available as a production color for future MINI models.

MINI’s history of vibrant color options made the partnership with Pantone—a global authority on color—a seamless match. For decades, MINI has embraced individuality through iconic colors like Chili Red and British Racing Green. Teaming up with Pantone further reinforced MINI’s commitment to bold design and creativity.

For example, the new MINI Cooper Convertible comes with a series of unique colors, depending on the trim level, including Sunny Side Yellow, Chili Red, British Racing Green, Midnight Black, Nanuq White, Melting Silver, Indigo Sunset Blue, Blazing Blue, Icy Sunshine, Ocean Wave Green and Copper Grey.

“MINI has always embraced the power of color to transform the driving experience and reflect individuality,” said Mike Peyton, Vice President of MINI Americas Region. “Partnering with Pantone to showcase this year’s Color of the Year at this event was a celebration of design, creativity, and innovation—values that MINI drivers embrace every day.”

The 2025 MINI Cooper S Convertible is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, as MINI has discontinued manual gearboxes across the lineup. The Convertible achieves 0 to 62 mph in 6.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 147 mph.

Pricing starts at $37,200, with an additional $995 destination fee. For those looking for a slightly less powerful option, the base Cooper C Convertible is priced at $33,950 plus destination. Both models are expected to arrive in U.S. dealerships in early January 2025.