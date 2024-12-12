BMW will be putting on a big show next month at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon. The M5 G90 will celebrate its local debut in Japan but with an exciting twist. Rather than displaying the super sedan in standard guise, the plug-in hybrid rocket will be decked out with M Performance Parts. The facelifted M2 will also be there, and it will also feature extra M-branded goodies.

In fact, this year’s theme is all about BMW’s extra layer of customization. The M2 and M5 will share the spotlight with an M4 Competition xDrive. The i5 M60, representing the electric genre, is heading to the Tokyo Auto Salon as a more practical Touring car. Although the images depict renderings of the standard models at BMW’s booth, all four will have M Performance Parts.

BMW has already unveiled the new M5 with M Performance Parts, both as a sedan and as a wagon. For further customization options, the two body styles can be had in one of the 150 Individual colors. However, front bucket seats are not available, and the M5 Touring lacks a carbon fiber roof. We also haven’t seen classic silver wheels yet for the G90 and G99. The Bavarian brand insists on showing off its M cars with all-black or two-tone wheels.

The 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon takes place January 10-12 at the Makuhari Messe convention center. Racing drivers Seiji Ara and Masataka Yanagida, hosted by Pierre Kitagawa, the official SUPER GT announcer, will be there as well. For the upcoming TAS, BMW is organizing talk shows and an autograph session with the two drivers.

There has been some sad news lately coming from Japan. In recent months, BMW has said goodbye to the 8 Series, including the range-topping M8. Both luxury grand tourers signaled their retirement with Final Edition models. Earlier this year, the M3 with a manual gearbox also said sayonara with a namesake special version.

Source: BMW