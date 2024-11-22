This 120 is a more powerful version of BMW’s three-cylinder 1 Series, slotting above the lowly 116. Even if it sits near the bottom of the lineup, you can still add loads of optional goodies. Such is the case here as this “F70” build has the M Sport Package Pro. You can tell by the roof spoiler at the back this isn’t a run-of-the-mill configuration of the compact five-door model.

Posing for the 1 Series’ launch in Slovenia, this 120 hatch painted in Skyscraper Grey has the M Sport brakes with red calipers. Some would argue the Shadowline accents are a must, especially the black kidney grille to conceal the quirky design. This car also happens to have adaptive headlights featuring a matrix glare-free high beam.

In case you haven’t noticed, the 1 Series hides its exhaust tips in all configurations but the quad-pipe M135. For whatever reason, two-tone wheels appear to be all the rage these days at the BMW HQ. The set measures 18 inches (975 M), but you can opt for a size up as a few 19-inch designs are available. Yet another option we’re seeing is the contrasting black roof with a high-gloss finish.

Hopping inside, it has the regular seats instead of the optional M Sport seats with integrated headrests and backlit M logos. BMW built this 120 press car with the Harman Kardon sound system, so it spared no expense while playing with the configurator. Even so, deleting the iDrive rotary knob and moving the climate controls into the touchscreen seems like a step back. This obsession with minimalism will be taken to a new level next year with the introduction of iDrive X.

If you’d rather get the 1 Series with a proper trunk, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is already out. The “F74” is the only body style coming to the United States. For the Chinese market, BMW is cooking up an “F78” sedan with a longer wheelbase for greater rear legroom. The stretched version will supersede the lesser-known 1 Series Sedan retired last year. The “F52” wasn’t a China-only affair since it was also available in Mexico.

Photos: Žiga Intihar for BMW Slovenia