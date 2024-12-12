Gone are the days when car manufacturers showcased their new models only in showrooms and malls. In 2024, if you’re lucky enough, you might run into one at a five-star hotel. Such is the case with the BMW Skytop, which is currently displayed in Warsaw. The gorgeous convertible recently made the trip to the fancy Verte hotel in Poland’s capital.

You have until Sunday, December 15, to get up close with the Skytop. The two-seater roadster premiered in late May at the Concorso Villa d’Este in Italy. Subsequently, it embarked on a European tour, arriving in the UK a month later for the Goodwood Festival of Speed. BMW also showcased the stunner in Hungary during the Art Market Budapest and in the Czech Republic at the National Museum in Prague.

Now, it’s Poland’s turn to show off the sleek open-top car with its sharknose motif and clean lines harkening back to the Z8. Although it’s not being displayed with a roof, we do know BMW has engineered the car with two targa panels. Manually removable, the two pieces are wrapped in burgundy leather to match the interior. For unlimited headroom, the targa can be stored in the trunk when not in use.

Although it’s a concept, BMW has already confirmed a limited production run of 50 units. All cars have been sold at an undisclosed price. The Skytop is rumored to have cost €500,000, and most vehicles are apparently earmarked for European customers. Like the other special model in recent years, the 3.0 CSL, it is not homologated for the US market.

The Skytop took 15 months from concept to production, and while we haven’t seen the final version yet, it should look virtually identical. According to the car’s product manager, Tobias Mühlbauer, the team behind the M8-based beauty was “able to translate the concept car almost exactly into the limited series.”

Mühlbauer pledges those 50 cars will benefit from “refinements to further enhance the driving experience, utility, and unmistakable quality.” Underneath that imposingly long hood is a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, making 617 horsepower. With all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission, the coachbuilt Skytop needs around 3.3 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h).

