BMW enthusiasts who grew up with the E81 or the F20 are not thrilled to see another front-wheel-drive 1 Series. The F70 is essentially a heavy update to the old F40 and keeps the FWD formula alive for years to come. Why? Engineering a rear-wheel-drive car is more expensive, and there are packaging issues. A car with FWD and transversally mounted engines is more spacious than a similarly sized RWD model with longitudinal engines.

Accountants from Munich would argue that for the math to work, the 1 Series needed to retain the formula ushered by the third-generation model. Following its June premiere, the new entry-level BMW continues its European tour. Its latest stop was in Bulgaria, where the local branch organized a press event. It brought several cars in various configurations, topped off by the M135 hot hatchback.

The adjacent mega photo gallery shows the F70 in all sorts of colors. Indeed, from Thundernight Metallic to Frozen Portimao Blue, the fourth-gen 1 Series is highly customizable. Going forward, only the M Performance model will feature visible exhaust tips. It rocks a quad-pipe setup, echoing the mechanically related sedan, the new M235 Gran Coupe. Similarly, the X1 M35i and X35i crossovers now have four tips.

As you can tell from the photos, BMW has designed two different front grilles. The normal 1 Series versions have quirky kidneys with a combination of interconnecting vertical and oblique lines. Step up to the M135, and it gets horizontal slats plus an M badge. Fully blacked-out grilles are available for both the standard and M Performance flavors.

Inside, the 1 Series is the latest BMW to adopt a dual-screen setup but no iDrive controller. Cost cutting? Suffice it to say, the German luxury brand – or any other automaker, for that matter – will never admit it. Moreover, BMW kept conventional buttons to a minimum. You do get M Sport seats with greater lateral support and integrated headrests with a light-up M logo.

Sales numbers will show whether the BMW 1 Series can compete effectively with the Audi A3 Sportback and the Mercedes A-Class. Its rivals also come as sedans (A3 Sedan and CLA), showing that the volume segment remains hugely important for the German luxury trifecta. The profit margins may be smaller, but there’s still money to be made in the compact class.

Photos: BMW Bulgaria