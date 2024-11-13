Manhart is at it again. Although it’s been modifying BMW M2s ever since the second generation came out, it never developed something this ludicrous. We mean that in the most positive way. Say hello to the MH2 700 II, the official name of this bonkers rear-wheel-drive coupe. They’ve turned the G87 into a two-seater with a roll cage where you’d normally find the rear bench.

You can immediately tell this isn’t a standard version of the flagship 2 Series Coupe. Manhart gave it a comprehensive carbon fiber body kit with a big ol’ wing at the back. It also installed its own custom wheels, measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. The matte black alloys are shod in 285/30 and 305/25 tires, respectively.

The highlight of Manhart’s G87 project hides underneath the hood. The S58 engine has been massaged to push out 717 horsepower. It just so happens to be the combined output of the V8 and electric motor in the new M5. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six pumps out a monstrous 900 Newton-meters (664 pound-feet) of torque. It’s down by only 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) compared to the electrified S68 mill in the M5 G90/G99.

Manhart doesn’t disclose any performance numbers but this M2 must be an absolute rocket. However, that kind of power in a relatively small car sounds terrifying. It’s especially true since all those 717 horses go to the back. We’ll remind you the new M5 can also send its full power exclusively to the rear axle.

As you can imagine, this M2 has the eight-speed automatic transmission since the manual would have a hard time coping with all that torque. The aftermarket specialist doesn’t say whether it had to reinforce the M Steptronic to handle the immense 900 Nm (664 lb-ft). An automatic-equipped 2025 M2 with its 473 hp and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) hits 62 mph (100 km/h) in four seconds flat. We reckon Manhart’s version shaves off at least half a second from the sprint time.

Driving this beast would intimidate us yet spark our curiosity. It likely runs circles around BMW’s upcoming M2 CS but we imagine Manhart will get its hands on the Competition Sport as well.

Source: Manhart