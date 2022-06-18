BMW’s Individual Program has become extremely popular in the last few years. The Bavarians opened the ordering books more than ever before, offering a wide range of colors, materials and trims. Naturally, customers have taken advantage of this opportunity and for a few thousand dollars extra, they created some unique builds.

A while back BMW launched a special website aimed at providing a better clue regarding the huge amount of options available in the Individual range. You could go on it, choose your preferred car and then browse through a couple of paint choices to see how it would look like, before making a decision.

That visualizer didn’t include all the colors available though and BMW decided to fix that by creating a new Individual Visualizer that now includes a myriad of choices. This visualizer also includes a section for the interior where you can also choose a combination worthy of the car’s exterior. You’ll also get to see how the car looks like with a couple of M Performance Parts.

The BMW M4 Competition featured here actually belongs to BMW M and was recently offered as a test vehicle. The images below were snapped around the Nurburgring where the Speed Yellow M4 Coupe was demonstrating its abilities off the track. The renowned Porsche color also goes well with the dark accents of the Competition model. Throw in the carbon fiber bits as well, and this Speed Yellow G82 M4 is an instant head turner.

The BMW Individual program for the G80 M3 and G82 M4 has a wide range of paintworks available. Some of those colors are the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more.

Let’s take a look at this unique M4 Competition!