BMW M Motorsport is gearing up for an ambitious 2025 season, racing its BMW M Hybrid V8 in both the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (IMSA). In its second FIA WEC season and third in IMSA, BMW aims to improve upon a promising 2024 season.

New and Returning Drivers in a Unified Line-Up

It all starts with a revamp of the drivers lineup. The 2025 campaign brings Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen to its roster. He joins an experienced team of BMW M works drivers, including Philipp Eng, Robin Frijns, Raffaele Marciello, René Rast, Sheldon van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor, and Marco Wittmann.

The FIA WEC team will see one notable change: Magnussen replaces Wittmann in the #15 BMW M Hybrid V8, teaming up with Marciello and Vanthoor. The #20 car remains unchanged, with Frijns, Rast, and van der Linde returning.

In the IMSA series, Wittmann shifts from the FIA WEC, pairing with van der Linde in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8, while Eng and Vanthoor team up in the #24 car. Both van der Linde and Vanthoor will compete in dual roles, racing in full seasons of both the FIA WEC and IMSA.

Despite the overlap between the two championships in May, BMW plans to field two-driver crews for the FIA WEC race at Spa-Francorchamps while prioritizing the IMSA event at Laguna Seca. For IMSA endurance events at Daytona, Sebring, and Road Atlanta, BMW will bring additional drivers. Magnussen and Marciello will join the #24 car for these races, while Frijns and Rast bolster the #25 team.

Fans can expect to see the BMW M Hybrid V8 in action as the season kicks off at Daytona in January, and then, of course, all eyes will be on a great result at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.