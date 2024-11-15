Replacing a best-selling model is never easy. However, BMW is trying to make the X3 even more successful. The G45 generation replaces the old G01 that amassed approximately 350,000 sales in 2023. That made it even more popular than the 3 Series Sedan. Following its premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, the fourth-generation luxury crossover stars in a new photoshoot from the UK.

The British side of BMW organized a press event to give UK journalists the opportunity to get acquainted with the 2025 X3. Naturally, the premium automaker put its best foot forward by bringing the M Performance model. Supersiding the M40i, the new M50 is showcased here in Fire Red. It’s an eye-catching color available in the United States under a localized name – Vegas Red.

BMW appears to have a soft spot for black wheels these days. However, this 21-inch set (1037 M) is also offered in a two-tone look. Various other alloys in 20- and 21-inch sizes are available. Moreover, there are even larger 22-inch wheels from the M Performance Parts catalog. As is usually the case with press cars, this X3 M50 is loaded with features. It boasts the optional panoramic glass sunroof and an M Adaptive suspension.

We looked at this vehicle’s specs sheet and found the Technology Pack is included. In the UK, it adds an interior camera, a head-up display, and driver-assist systems. The Comfort Plus pack encompasses ventilated and heated front seats with lumbar support, heated rear seats, and rear-side window blinds. This interior finished in black Alcantara/Veganza with brushed aluminum trim features a heated steering wheel.

The M50 is the only six-cylinder X3 currently available. The M40d won’t live to see a new generation but a six-cylinder diesel is planned for 2025. Equally important, we have it on good authority there won’t be another X3 M with a combustion engine. BMW will indirectly replace the flagship with an M variant of the iX3 coming in 2025 on the Neue Klasse platform. However, the M model won’t be available right away since it’ll arrive later in the life cycle.

Source: BMW