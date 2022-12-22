2022 is going out with a proverbial bang from G-Power as the German tuner has unleashed a mighty package for the BMW X5 M. Based on the current high-performance SUV, the Typhoon S boasts a more aggressive stance courtesy of a wide body kit made from carbon fiber. There are no fewer than nine custom parts tailored to Bavaria’s brute: front spoiler, wheel arch extensions, side skirts, rear diffuser, and roof spoiler.

G-Power also swapped out the OEM alloys for its own forged wheels measuring 23 inches front and rear, complete with meaty 315/25 R23 tires. The BMW X5 M has also received a height-adjustable suspension to lower the speedy SUV by as much as 40 mm at the front and 45 mm at the rear. The rear now hosts menacing carbon-coated exhaust tips measuring 100 mm and 110 mm.

As it’s always the case with a G-Power project, the real highlight is underneath the hood where the S63 engine has gone through several modifications. The twin-turbo V8 no longer produces the 617 horsepower available in the X5 M Competition since the 4.4-liter mill has been massaged to extract a colossal 800 hp. The torque figure isn’t mentioned but we’re expecting a healthy bump from the stock 553 lb-ft (750 Nm).

To achieve the massive power increase, the tuner installed bigger turbos working at a higher boost pressure. The exhaust back pressure was reduced and those quad tips we mentioned earlier come from a stainless steel exhaust with custom downpipes and valve control to adjust the soundtrack on the fly.

The interior remains intact, save for an individually numbered plaque mounted on the storage lid of the center console to discreetly denote this isn’t a regular X5 M, but a Typhoon S. It’s likely G-Power’s last build based on the pre-LCI model as BMW will introduce the facelifted variant in 2023 when the beastly SUV will get the new S68 mild-hybrid engine and the iDrive 8.

Source: G-Power