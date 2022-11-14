G-Power is no stranger to M3 aftermarket upgrades, having introduced a 700-horsepower package about a year ago. The German tuner has now outdone itself with an even more potent kit tailored to the G80 to take the inline-six engine to new heights. The BMW specialist is providing three states of tune for the twin-turbo 3.0-liter mill, with the GP-720 being the beefiest of them all.

As its name suggests, the kit takes the S58 engine to a staggering 720 PS, or 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts). In addition, peak torque rises to 850 Newton-meters (625 pound-feet). These are some healthy numbers compared to BMW’s most powerful application of the engine so far, at 543 hp (405 kW) and 650 Nm (478 lb-ft) in the limited-run M4 CSL special edition.

Accompanying the bump in output of 167 hp and 200 Nm (147 lb-ft) is an increased top speed as G-Power will remove the limiter to unlock a maximum velocity of 320 km/h or nearly 200 mph. The German tuner will happily remove the OEM exhaust to make room for its own custom setup with adaptive flaps to adjust the soundtrack on the go. The exhaust comes with dual 100-mm and 110-mm carbon-coated finishers.

If having over 700 hp sounds a bit too intimidating, G-Power has lesser packages for BMW M3 G80 owners. The midrange kit is rated at 661 hp (493 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) while the base upgrade takes the inline-six engine to 612 hp (456 kW) and 750 Nm (551 lb-ft). The more muscular engine can be complemented by carbon fiber body add-ons and custom wheels measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear.

G-Power says it’s also working on a vented carbon fiber hood it will offer with an exposed look or partially painted. At the back, a large wing can be ordered for the latest M3 while the interior can be had with a carbon steering wheel (with LEDs) and new floor mats.

Source: G-Power