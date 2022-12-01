BMW is putting on quite the show at this year’s Essen by bringing a plethora of heavily upgraded M cars. We’ve already seen the new M2 decked out with M Performance Parts and now it’s time to take a closer look at the M3 Touring with numerous extras inside and out. The super wagon is dressed to impress in Riviera Blue and rides on the 1000M forged wheels with a flashy Frozen Gold Bronze finish.

As with all M3 Tourings, it’s a Competition model with xDrive since this is the only specification sold by BMW. What makes this car truly special are the numerous carbon fiber-reinforced plastic add-ons, including the front canards and splitter along with side skirt attachments. Even miscellaneous items like the shark fin antenna and the fuel filler cap are made from CFRP, complementing the carbon side mirror caps.

The high-performance wagon is fitted with the optional titanium M Performance exhaust borrowed from the M3 Sedan. It comes with a quad arrangement in the middle of a more aggressive diffuser with stacked tips for a layout recently introduced to the M2 G87 as well. The exhaust has a different silencer that reduces weight by approximately 30% compared to the standard part. Since we’re at the back, the window is flanked by carbon fiber winglets lending the M3 Touring a sportier vibe.

The upgrades continue on the inside where BMW can optionally fit several carbon fiber and Alcantara pieces, LED door projectors, and M Performance backrest covers for the front seats. There is no option to go for a six-speed manual gearbox since all Competition-spec M3s and M4s are sold exclusively with the automatic. The only exception is the M4 CSL-based 3.0 CSL, but that’s an ultra-rare special edition priced at an eye-watering €750,000.

At the 2022 Essen Motor Show, BMW is also displaying the new M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car featuring the full array of M Performance Parts. As usual, these are items a customer can purchase individually rather than having to go for the complete set.

Source: BMW