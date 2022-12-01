Following multiple previews on social media, BMW has formally introduced the 2023 M2 with the full array of M Performance Parts at the Essen Motor Show. Effectively the most expensive G87 build, the sports coupe is the second M model after the revived 3.0 CSL to get centerlock wheels. It’s the familiar 963 M design in Jet Black, but now without the traditional five-lugnut configuration.

The most obvious changes compared to a standard M2 are the numerous carbon fiber-reinforced plastic add-ons with a transparent coating to show off the lightweight material. CFRP can be found just about everywhere you look, including the front spoiler lip, side skirt attachments, and rear diffuser. The most striking use of CFRP is for the large spoiler mounted on the trunk lid.

Since we’re at the back, the new M2 decked out with M Performance Parts also gets the centrally mounted quad exhaust tips we’ve seen before on the M3 and M4 in a stacked layout. The car is fitted with an optional titanium silencer that shaves off 8 kilograms (nearly 18 pounds) and lends the inline-six engine a more aggressive soundtrack. A roof edge spoiler rounds off the changes on the outside.

As far as the interior is concerned, BMW has wrapped the armrest in Alcantara adorned by typical M Performance branding, which is the same we can say about the knee pads. Also part of the vast catalog is the Pro steering wheel with a 12 o’clock mark and decorative stitching in the M colors, along with door sill plates and shift paddles made from carbon fiber.

As it’s the case with M Performance Parts, there are no changes to the engine, which means you’ll have to patiently wait for a hotter M2 derivative that might arrive further down the line. We’ve heard reports about Competition, CS, and/or even CSL flavors of Bavaria’s smallest M car, but nothing is official at this point. For the time being, the regular M2 will have to suffice with its 460-hp inline-six engine inherited from its big-brother M4.

Source: BMW