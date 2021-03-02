Here is the first sound clip of the M Performance Exhaust system for the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4. We also included a comparison clip with the regular exhaust for the 2021 BMW M3 and M4. The M Performance Exhaust system for the new M3 and M4 is the first of its kind. It features a triangular layout of its titanium pipes and is placed in the middle of the diffuser. The lightweight exhaust system has flap control and weighs around five kilograms less than standard exhaust. It also delivers a sportier sound, thanks to the exhaust gas routing.

The exhaust is paired with the S58 engine, which is specifically enhanced by the BMW M division using the B58 unit as starting point. The straight-six petrol engine is offered in two output stages. The entry-level M3 and M4 models receive the 353 kW / 480 PS (473 hp) iteration of the powertrain, whereas the range-topping Competition versions are powered by the 375 kW / 510 PS (503 hp) version of the S58 unit.

Power delivery is performed either via six-speed manual gearbox or an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with M Drivelogic management unit. The output essentially reaches the rear-axle wheels for both the 480 PS and the 510 PS Competition variants. There is no pricing available yet, but considering the previous M Performance Exhausts sell for over $2,500, we expect a similar or even higher price point. The new M Performance Parts, along with the exhaust, will be available from market launch this Spring.

Take a look at the video below, along with another clip featuring a sound battle between the G82 M4 and F82 M.