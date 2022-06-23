In the early hours of the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, BMW is unveiling the M3 Touring MotoGP Safety. The Bavarian marque has been the Official Car Of Moto GP since 1999 and the newest member of the fleet will be going up the famous hill today alongside the series-production performance wagon. Unsurprisingly, the MotoGP Safety Car wears a special livery and the vintage Motorsport badging to celebrate half a century of the M division.

Aside from the usual extra lights on the roof and within the mighty grille, this M3 Touring is special for another reason. A closer look at the rear end shows the optional M Performance exhaust system with stacked tips. Bear in mind it’s not exclusive to this model as the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe have had it since the end of 2020. Naturally, the custom exhaust is housed within a redesigned diffuser made from carbon fiber.

Speaking of which, the carbon fiber front spoiler lip, as well as the dual canards on the bumper, also come from the extensive M Performance catalog. Images of the interior have not been provided, but BMW tells us the M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car has been fitted with Recaro bucket seats with a four-point harness, a fuel extraction system, and a safety cross beam.

Much like the road car, the speedy wagon is a Competition model with xDrive and an automatic transmission. As it’s the case with its sedan sibling, the first M Touring in more than a decade offers 510 horsepower and 650 Newton-meters (479 pound-feet) of torque. BMW hasn’t sacrificed the wagon’s utility when converting the 3 Series Touring to a long-roof M3 as you still have 500 liters of cargo volume with the seats up and 1,510 liters after folding them down.

Following its first public appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the tricked-out M3 wagon will get its race debut in early August during the 2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Source: BMW