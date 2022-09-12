Manhart is delivering a one-two punch today as aside from introducing a BMW X4 M Competition with 635 hp, it also has a souped-up M5 CS to showcase. It aims to keep up the pace with fully fledged supercars thanks to a heavily upgraded V8 engine. The 4.4-liter, twin-turbo unit features more than just a remapped ECU as the S63B44T4 received new forged pistons and connecting rods.

The German tuners also installed larger turbos featuring CNC-milled turbine and compressor housings while the turbine blades have been optimized for better performance. CAD-developed air coolers and a custom quad exhaust round off the mechanical changes. Of course, new software had to be developed to make all these modifications work harmoniously.

The end result is nothing short of extraordinary as Manhart has squeezed out a colossal 900 horsepower and 1,050 Newton-meters (772 pound-feet) of torque. No word about how acceleration has improved following the healthy bump in output, but we’ll remind you BMW advertises the M5 CS with a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in three seconds flat.

We do know Manhart has loosened up the top speed limiter, enabling the four-seat super sedan to max out at 207 mph (333 km/h). That’s quite the jump over the standard version, which is electronically capped at “only” 189 mph (305 km/h).

Beyond the substantially reworked V8 engine, the M5 CS has also received a visual makeover. It gets the tuner’s own 21-inch wheels with gold/bronze accents, a carbon fiber trunk lid spoiler, and a ventilated hood made from the same lightweight material.

If the G5M CS HURRICANE RR is a bit too much for your tastes, Manhart has lesser tuning kits for the ultimate M5 with four stages of power: 700 hp, 750 hp, 800 hp, and 840 hp. The tuner is addressing a fairly limited crowd taking into consideration the M5 CS was built for only one model year. The Competition Sport is the last of the pure V8 breed as the next-generation M5 has already been confirmed with plug-in hybrid power.

Source: Manhart