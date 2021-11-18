Regardless of how much power a car has from the factory, there will always be owners looking for more. Even exotics such as Ferraris and Lamborghinis have their engines reworked to extract more oomph, so it comes as no surprise tuners are already taking a crack at fiddling with the S58 engine inside the new M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe.

G-Power got its hands on the hotter Competition models to develop a three-stage kit taking the hot M dynamic duo to impressive levels of power. The standard cars already have a healthy 503 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) in stock configuration, but the German tuner will happily bump those numbers to 600 hp and 720 Nm (530 lb-ft) with its stage 1 package courtesy of a software tweak.

Should that not be enough, a custom exhaust system will be installed along with different software to boost the twin-turbo, inline-six engine to 650 hp and 780 Nm (574 lb-ft) for the stage 2 program. Those willing to go all out can opt for new downpipes, which together with the aftermarket software and exhaust, take the 3.0-lite unit to an astounding 700 hp and 840 Nm (618 lb-ft).

At an additional cost, G-Power will throw in orange 21-inch forged wheels and carbon fiber replacements for the hood and rear wing. It can also loosen up the top speed limiter to enable both the M3 Competition and M4 Competition to reach 205 mph (330 km/h). That’s quite an upgrade from the electronically governed 180 mph available from the factory provided you opt for the M Driver’s Package.

The tuner has worked on the rear-wheel-drive versions of the two M cars, but we’re fairly certain the upgrade will also be compatible with the first-ever AWD versions of the M3 and M4, which have proven to be quicker off the line. If you’d rather have an upgraded OEM sedan or coupe, rest assured both body styles will get their fair share of hotter derivatives, starting with the M4 CSL coming in 2022 before the M3 CS and M4 CS arrive a year later.

[Source: G-Power]