You can always count on tuners to extract more power from a BMW even if that M car already has 510 hp from the factory. Manhart decided to fiddle with the S58 of the X4 M Competition and dial it to 11 by outpunching the X6 M Competition. As a matter of fact, the twin-turbo inline-six engine now packs roughly as much power as the forthcoming XM, the hotly anticipated flagship SUV of BMW M.

With an extra 125 hp and 135 Nm at the driver’s disposal, the X4 M Competition churns 635 hp and a diesel-like 785 Nm (579 lb-ft) of torque. There’s no word about performance, but it has to be substantially quicker than the standard BMW model, which is no slouch in OEM guise considering it does 0 to 62 mph in as little as 3.8 seconds. Flat out, the standard performance SUV reaches 177 mph (285 km/h) when fitted with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Manhart also swaps out the standard quad exhaust for its own stainless steel setup with valve control and four 100-mm tips featuring either ceramic or carbon coating. As shown here, the X4 M Competition has the standard brakes, but the German aftermarket specialist is offering an optional package for superior stopping power.

The suspension has been revised by bringing the vehicle closer to the road by 30 millimeters (1.18 inches) after installing H&R springs. In addition, Manhart developed an eight-piece body kit made from carbon fiber to give the coupe-SUV a more aggressive appearance without straying away too far from the standard design.

Body decals that look like they were taken straight from the 1980s have been applied to the side of the X4 M Competition where you’ll also notice the custom wheels. The black multi-spoke alloys measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. These have a red outer lip to match the brake calipers and come wrapped in 265/35 front and 305/50 rear tires.

Source: Manhart