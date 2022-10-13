Whenever BMW fires up a new model’s configurator, I immediately pick the M Sport Package and a black color. There’s obviously no box on the M2’s options list for the former, so the only thing to do was to tick on Sapphire Black Metallic. It’s one of the five colors available at launch for the G87, together with Brooklyn Grey, Alpine White, Toronto Red, and the new Zandvoort Blue.

The problem with online configurators is they’re almost never accurate when it comes to replicating a car’s color. Thankfully, BMW M has now released images of its latest product and these official shots reconfirm that black would be my choice for the new kid on the M block. The shadowy appearance is enhanced by the black wheels, Shadowline headlights, and carbon fiber roof.

The only splashes of color are provided by the 50 years of M anniversary emblems at the front and rear as well as on the wheel center caps. Speaking of which, the 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels come with blue brake calipers, but you can have them in red as well. Also completely dark, the kidney grille has the three famous colors next to the M2 logo.

The only other paint I would opt for is another shade of black, specifically the Frozen Black metallic from the Individual catalog. It looks fantastic on just about any other BMW out there, especially on the M3 Touring. For the time being, customers can’t order the M2 with an Individual paint, but it’s a matter of when rather than if. They are coming, we just don’t know exactly when.

Meanwhile, Sapphire Black remains the obvious choice for your truly. Although the M Performance Parts are not necessarily my cup of tea, I would go for the optional 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels – the largest set ever fitted from the factory by BMW to its smallest M car.

At the end of the day, by far the most important option is the six-speed manual. It may be standard in the United States, but BMW will charge you an additional €500 at home in Germany for the clutch pedal.

Source: BMW M / Facebook