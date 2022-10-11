The new BMW M2 G87 is finally here! And while we had the chance to film the new M2 already, the color choice on our car was Toronto Red. Today, BMW unveiled also a brand new color for the G87 M2: Zandvoort Blue. The light shade of blue is no surprise to us. We’ve seen plenty of leaked images of the car, but this is the first time that we see the color in motion. In the videos below, we also get to see the entire color palette for the BMW M2 G87: Toronto Red, Alpine White, Sapphire Black and Brooklyn Grey.

453 Horsepower, Six-Speed Manual

Of course, BMW is also giving us a close look at the driving dynamics of the new M2. The fun in the G87 M2 Coupe comes from the S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six from the M3, M4, and X3 M. Except, for M2-duty, it gets fewer horses. In its base-spec, the 2023 BMW M2 will make 453 horsepower (338 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. Peak torque comes in at 2,650 rpm and lasts until 5,870 rpm. Peak power comes in almost immediately after, at 6,250 rpm and it has a 7,200 rpm redline.

In the United States, the BMW M2 comes standard with the six-speed manual transmission. The eight-speed automatic is standard in countries like Germany where the six-speed manual is a no-cost option. However, unlike the M3 and M4, there’s no power penalty with the manual, so you get the same 453 horses regardless of the transmission choice.

Rear-Wheel Drive Only

Also unlike the M3 and M4, there’s only one choice of drivetrain. Despite most customers preferring all-wheel drive, the new 2023 BMW M2 is rear-drive only. While it’s possible for BMW to offer an xDrive model somewhere down the line, there is no official word at the moment.

According to BMW, the manual car gets from 0-62 mph in 4.3 seconds (0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds) and the automatic car does the deed in 4.1 seconds. The 0-60 mph with the auto M2 is 3.9 seconds. The 0-124 mph sprint in 14.3 seconds with a manual and 13.5 seconds with automatic. The standard top speed is 155 mph but if you get the optional M Driver’s Package bumps that up to 177 mph.

The 2023 BMW M2 goes on sale in April 2023 with a base MSRP of $62,200 plus $995 destination and handling.