BMW is eager to show the new M2 decked out with the full array of M Performance Parts for an even more aggressive look. Shown here in M Toronto Red, the sports coupe has a meaner front end with a carbon fiber spoiler lip extending onto the sides of the bumper courtesy of chunky end plates. The square intakes seem to stick out more than they do on the standard G87 and you’ll also notice the 50 years of M anniversary emblems.

The side profile has been subjected to a few changes as well, starting with mirror caps covered in carbon fiber. Both front and rear fenders have gained add-on elements just behind the wheels while the side skirts have a surprisingly large aero element usually found on race cars. The M Performance Parts catalog also includes larger wheels, measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear.

Unique Quad Pipes

There are even more tweaks at the back where the regular M2’s trunk lid spoiler has made way for a large, fixed wing complemented by a roof-mounted spoiler. Significant changes have been made to the bumper to accommodate the center-mounted quad exhaust tips and massive square elements finished in black for a greater visual impact.

Carbon fiber represents the main theme inside the cabin where the lightweight material adorns the dashboard, center console, and the steering wheel’s spokes. BMW decided to showcase the 2023 M2 with the six-speed manual gearbox, which is rather surprisingly an option in Germany where it costs €500 more than the eight-speed automatic. Also extra are those front bucket seats made from carbon fiber to save nearly 11 kilograms (24 pounds) compared to the standard seats.

We’ll be the first to admit the M2 G87 with all M Performance Parts available is a lot to take in, so it’s completely understandable why many will prefer to skip the sporty bits. Of course, there’s also the matter of cost as these extra items certainly won’t come cheap. Before any options, a standard model costs €72,800 in Germany and $62,200 in the United States. Once again, Europeans are looking with envy at US pricing…

